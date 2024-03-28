Ex-Caltrain workers accused of misusing funds to build homes at train stations

BURLINGAME — Former Caltrain workers were accused of misusing funds to turn train stations into living quarters for themselves.

For over six years, Burlingame residents Larry and his grandson Chase have made a weekly pilgrimage to the Burlingame Caltrain station, enjoying the simple pleasure of watching trains pass by.

However, a more nefarious scheme was unfolding behind closed doors.

"They shut it down, and I noticed they did the exterior, but I've never been on the inside," Larry remarked.

"It looks like a little museum-type thing in this area right here, but around the corner, we couldn't see any of those windows. They've always had shades or paper or something over," said Chase.

San Mateo County prosecutors revealed that these shades were concealing an illegal personal residence constructed by two former Caltrain workers, Joseph Vincent Navarro and Seth Andrew Worden, using taxpayer funds.

"I don't think it's an appropriate use of Caltrain money or any kind of public transportation," Larry said.

Navarro, a former Caltrain executive, and Worden, a station manager, are facing felony charges of misappropriation of public funds.

Prosecutors allege that between 2019 and 2020, they conspired to convert parts of the Burlingame and Millbrae stations into their own living quarters, submitting invoices below $3,000 to avoid scrutiny.

"What they did was that they put a kitchenette, new piping in it for a bathroom, it had a sleeping area, basically it was a mini apartment," stated San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. "The problem is, number 1, it's not the property, and, number 2, they spent Caltrain public funds."

The renovation of the Burlingame station cost taxpayers $42,000, with Navarro occasionally residing there until an anonymous tip in 2022 brought the situation to light.

Another $8,000 was allegedly spent renovating a portion of the Millbrae station into a living space for Worden, who was discovered in 2020.

In response to the allegations, Caltrain issued a statement emphasizing its commitment to accountability.

"Caltrain investigates every claim of such misconduct, and in cases where there is evidence of unlawful conduct by an employee or a contractor, we immediately act to rectify the situation and hold the individuals who are responsible accountable," Caltrain said.

"A director should be able to have enough of a salary or whatever to be able to live on his own without having to squat on Caltrain property. I don't think that's right," Larry concluded.