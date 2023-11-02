Evacuation warning lifted after wildfire contained near Moraga

An evacuation warning has been lifted in Canyon in Contra Costa County after a wildfire was contained in the area early Thursday morning.

The Moraga Orinda Fire Department issued an "All-Clear" advisory for Canyon residents shortly before 2 a.m.

Normal activities can now resume in the unincorporated community, according to authorities.

Earlier in the day, residents were advised to prepare to evacuate due to a wildfire that began past 12 a.m. near the Post Office in Canyon.