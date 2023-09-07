Update: Evacuation order lifted after 3-alarm vegetation fire knocked down in Vallejo

VALLEJO -- An evacuation order has been lifted Thursday after a three-alarm Vallejo vegetation fire that threatened a structure was contained, according to authorities.

The Vallejo Fire Department tweeted about the fire at around 2:15 p.m., saying that the fire was burning at Benicia Road and Banning Way.

3 alarm vegetation fire. 1 Structure threatened.



Benicia Rd x Banning Way.



No evacuation orders at this time. #BanningCommand pic.twitter.com/39hAWOAV5r — Vallejo Fire Department (@VallejoFireDept) September 7, 2023

While fire officials initially said there was no evacuation order, at around the same time the Solano County Sheriff's Office issued an immediate order to evacuate for residents in Zone SOL-3270.

The order impacted the area north of Benicia Road, south of Hazelwood Street, east of East Orchard Avenue and west of Rollingwood Drive.

The evacuation order was lifted at around 2:49 p.m. after the fire appeared to be contained.

SOLANO SHERIFF: LIFTED EVACUATION ORDER ZONE SOL-3270. North of Benicia Road, South of Hazelwood Street, East of East Orchard Avenue, West of Rollingwood Drive. — Alert Solano (@AlertSolano) September 7, 2023

Video from the scene showed a blackened area of a hillside where crews were continuing to put water on smoking brush.