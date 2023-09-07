Update: Evacuation order lifted after 3-alarm vegetation fire knocked down in Vallejo
VALLEJO -- An evacuation order has been lifted Thursday after a three-alarm Vallejo vegetation fire that threatened a structure was contained, according to authorities.
The Vallejo Fire Department tweeted about the fire at around 2:15 p.m., saying that the fire was burning at Benicia Road and Banning Way.
While fire officials initially said there was no evacuation order, at around the same time the Solano County Sheriff's Office issued an immediate order to evacuate for residents in Zone SOL-3270.
The order impacted the area north of Benicia Road, south of Hazelwood Street, east of East Orchard Avenue and west of Rollingwood Drive.
The evacuation order was lifted at around 2:49 p.m. after the fire appeared to be contained.
Video from the scene showed a blackened area of a hillside where crews were continuing to put water on smoking brush.
