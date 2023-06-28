Estrada has two RBIs as Giants blank Blue Jays 3-0 for their 13th win in 15 games

Thairo Estrada had a two-run double and scored a run, Alex Wood and three relievers combined on an eight-hitter and the San Francisco Giants beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Tuesday night for their 13th win in 15 games.

The Giants are 10-0 on the road in June.

After opener Ryan Walker pitched the first, Wood (3-2) followed with five-plus innings, allowing five hits. He walked none and struck out seven.

Wood bounced back after giving up six runs in his previous start, a 10-0 loss to San Diego.

"We're playing really good baseball right now and I felt really good tonight," Wood said. "My stuff was really good. Definitely something to build on."

Tyler Rogers struck out four of the five batters he retired and Camilo Doval got the final four outs for his 23rd save in 25 chances. Doval struck out the side in the ninth of San Francisco's seventh shutout.

"When we can all work together like that and be on our A-game, we're unstoppable," Walker said. "It's really fun to see everybody be on their A-game and pick up everybody."

Estrada singled and scored in the fifth inning and doubled in two off right-hander Erik Swanson in the ninth. Estrada finished 2 for 4.

Toronto struck out a season-high 17 times, went 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position and was blanked for the second time this season. The Blue Jays lost 11-0 at Miami last Monday night.

"We had our chances and they pitched well and got out of those jams," Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman said.

Gausman (7-4) allowed one run and three hits in six innings, losing for the first time since May 4 at Boston. The right-hander had won five straight decisions.

Gausman retired the first 11 batters in order, fanning eight, before J.D. Davis walked on a 3-2 pitch in the fourth. Michael Conforto grounded into a fielder's choice to end the inning.

San Francisco got its first hit in the fifth when Estrada grounded a one-out single through the right side. Estrada stole second and advanced on Gausman's balk before scoring on Patrick Bailey's double.

Gausman walked one and struck out 12, one shy of matching his career-best total. It's the major league-leading seventh time in 17 starts that he's struck out 10 or more. Gausman leads the AL with 139 strikeouts this season.

"I thought he was just outstanding," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said.

Walker made his fourth start in the past eight games and second in three. George Springer led off with a double and Bo Bichette singled, but Walker struck out the next three.

"I think (he) pitched even better than it looked," Giants manager Gabe Kapler said.

Daulton Varsho chased Wood when he doubled to begin the seventh but Rogers retired the next three batters, striking out the final two.

Rogers struck out Springer and Bichette to begin the eighth but left after former Giants Brandon Belt doubled. Doval came on and got Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to fly out.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: INF Wilmer Flores was activated off the 10-day injured list. Flores hasn't played since fouling a ball off his left foot June 16.

Blue Jays: C Tyler Heineman was available off the bench Tuesday after leaving Sunday's game because of soreness in his left side.

MILESTONE K

Gausman reached 1,500 career strikeouts when he fanned LaMonte Wade Jr. to begin the fourth. Gausman is the 21st active pitcher to record at least 1,500 strikeouts.

MANOAH STRUGGLES

Blue Jays RHP Alek Manoah allowed 11 runs in 2 2/3 innings in a rookie-level Florida Complex League game Tuesday, his first since being demoted earlier this month. Manoah allowed 10 hits, including two homers, against a lineup composed mostly of players 17 to 19 years old. An AL All-Star and Cy Young finalist last season, Manoah went 1-7 with a 6.36 ERA in 13 starts before being sent down June 6.

UP NEXT

RHP Logan Webb (7-6, 3.16) starts for the Giants Wednesday night. The Blue Jays had not named a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports