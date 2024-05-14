Search underway for inmate who escaped from Delta Conservation Camp in Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY – The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is searching for an inmate who escaped from a minimum-security facility in Solano County Monday morning.

Corrections officials said 36-year-old James Xiong, an inmate at Delta Conservation Camp east of Suisun City, was last seen at 7 a.m. during breakfast. Xiong did not report for work at 9 a.m., prompting a search of the grounds.

According to CDCR, Xiong was received from Fresno County in 2015 to serve a six-year sentence for first degree robbery and a three-year concurrent sentence for vehicle theft with a prior felony conviction.

After being paroled in 2019, Xiong was sentenced in 2022 to six years in prison after being convicted of grand theft in Nevada County. In 2023, he was sentenced to one year and four months after being convicted in Kings County for possessing / owning a firearm by a felon.

Xiong is described as standing 5'9", weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray pants at the time of his disappearance.

Corrections officials said 99% of all people who have left an adult institution, camp or community-based program without permission since 1977 have been apprehended.

Anyone who sees Xiong or who may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Delta Conservation Camp commander at 707-425-4878 or to contact their local law enforcement agency.