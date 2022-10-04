Equipment problems slow BART trains in Transbay Tube

PIX Now -- Tuesday headlines from the KPIX newsroom

SAN FRANCISCO -- An equipment problem in the Transbay Tube connecting the East Bay to San Francisco triggered delays in the Tuesday morning commute.

Transit officials issued a warning to commuters at 6:25 a.m.

"There is a major delay in the Transbay Tube in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions due to an equipment problem on the track. Trains are single tracking between Embarcadero and West Oakland station. MUNI is offering service between Embarcadero and Daly City station."

While not disclosing what the issue is, the warning was just the latest woe for aging system.

Fortunately, unlike the daylong meltdown last month, the issue was quickly repaired and trains began running normally before 7 a.m.

However, transit officials did warn that there would be lingering delays.

Last month, a substation providing electricity to the trains in the tube went offline. Some 200 passengers were stranded for about two hours on a disabled train inside the tube, caused by electrical equipment problems that persisted throughout the day.

It took nearly 16 hours for the repairs to be completed.