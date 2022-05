OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- BART is reporting "major" delays due to an equipment problem on a track at the Downtown Oakland station.

The delay affects the Antioch, Berryessa, Richmond and San Francisco directions, BART reported shortly at around 6:44 a.m. on Sunday.

There is a major delay in Downtown Oakland in the Antioch, Berryessa, Richmond and San Francisco directions due to an equipment problem on the track. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) May 15, 2022

Currently, there is no Red line service between Richmond and Millbrae.