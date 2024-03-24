Employees, customers fried after In-N-Out shakes loose ties to Oakland

OAKLAND -- On Sunday, the In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Oakland served its last Double-Double, marking the end of an era for both employees and devoted customers.

This is the popular fast-food chain's first-ever permanent restaurant closure which comes amid concerns over a rise in crime in the area. It is located at 8300 Oakport St., near Oakland International Airport.

"It's just really sad the fact that a big corporation like this has to shut down," said employee Alina June, who said she's been with In-N-Out since 2012.

"It's a tough moment. There's a lot of employees that gathered here today. Oakland is a place with high crime especially here. It has increased extremely over the years," June added.

Other businesses in the vicinity, including a Subway and a Denny's, have also closed their doors due to similar safety concerns.

While some employees were given the option to transfer to other locations, June declined, citing her remote work for another company. However, she expressed concern about the city's future, especially considering the exodus of the Raiders and, soon, the A's.

"This is the main spot after games but then this goes back to Oakland losing everybody. You know, Raiders, the A's -- it's just sad to see a lot of things shutting down in the city," June said.

Many customers trekked to the restaurant throughout the day to savor one last meal and show support for the departing employees.

"Very sad about the closure of In-N-Out because it's a place located in a perfect spot for Oakland and its surroundings and it's sad that they're closing it because of people committing crimes here," said Maria Preciado, who has lived in Oakland for more than ten years.

In a January statement, In-N-Out cited ongoing safety concerns, including car break-ins, property damage, theft and armed robberies, as reasons for the closure. Mayor Sheng Thao responded by pledging to prioritize security in the area. On Sunday there was a police car in the parking lot.

However, a security guard, speaking anonymously, revealed that car break-ins remain a major issue with at least one incident occurring daily.

For June and Preciado, the closure means having to travel to other In-N-Out locations in Alameda or San Francisco to satisfy their cravings.