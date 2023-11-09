Employee killed in snowmobile accident at Lake Tahoe ski resort

Palisades Tahoe employee dies in snowmobile accident, CHP says Palisades Tahoe employee dies in snowmobile accident, CHP says 00:19

ALPINE MEADOWS – An investigation is underway after an employee died in an apparent snowmobile accident at the Alpine Meadows resort.

California Highway Patrol confirmed that they responded to the scene along the 2600 block of Alpine Meadows Road just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officers say a Palisades Tahoe employee died in the incident. Palisades Tahoe, who owns the resort, also confirmed that one of their team members had died.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 34-year-old Brian Gimbert of Tahoma.

According to Palisades Tahoe, Gimbert was in the middle of overnight snowmaking operations when the incident happened.

The CHP said Gimbert was riding a Polaris snowmobile just south of the main lodge when he crashed into a rock that was about two feet in diameter and partially covered in snow sometime between 5 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. The Polaris rolled over and came to a rest on Gimbert after he was thrown off the snowmobile, the CHP said.

The CHP said Palisades employees found Gimbert unconscious at about 6:30 a.m. The employees began life-saving measures and called 911. The CHP said Gimbert was taken to the hospital where he died.

"Our most heartfelt condolences go out to family, friends and co-workers of this valued team member," the resort said in a statement.

Due to the incident being a workplace incident, CHP says the OSHA will be investigating.