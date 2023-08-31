Emeryville police seek person of interest in large brawl at Bay Street mall

EMERYVILLE – Authorities are seeking to identify a person of interest associated with the large brawl that took place at the Bay Street shopping center in Emeryville last weekend.

Emeryville Police on Thursday released a photo of the person, who may be connected to a felony assault during the disturbance, which involved hundreds of teens and lasted several hours on Sunday.

Person of interest possibly linked to a brawl at the Bay Street mall in Emeryville on August 27, 2023. Emeryville Police Department

Police were first called to the mall around 4:30 p.m. on reports of a group of approximately 50 young adults inside the store causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and escorted them out.

At about 5:15 p.m., while patrolling the area, officers saw another group of about 100 young people arrived at the Bay Street Mall. Over the next 30 minutes, an additional 100-150 young adults showed up at the mall.

Around 5:40 p.m., the first of several fights were reported near the courtyard area of the mall. Officers attempted to maintain the peace while additional smaller fights broke out. Police then called for assistance from other agencies, including Berkeley police.

Ten minutes later, there was a report of a single gunshot fired near Bay Street and Ohlone Way. Officers didn't locate any victims or suspects.

Around 7 p.m., police received a call of a stabbing near Elm Drive. Officers found a juvenile victim and emergency medical responders rendered aid and transported the juvenile to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have information about the person of interest is asked to contact the Emeryville Police Department's Investigations Unit by phone 510-596-3700 or by email.