Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Emergency water main repair blocks lanes of Ygnacio Valley Road in Walnut Creek

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 07:58

WALNUT CREEK -- Eastbound lanes of a major roadway through Walnut Creek were blocked Tuesday afternoon because of an emergency water main repair, authorities said.

Walnut Creek police urged drivers to avoid eastbound Ygnacio Valley Road east of Oak Grove Road because of the repair work. Two out of the three lanes were expected to remain closed until midnight.

Drivers were asked to use alternate routes or expect delays. As of 2:50 p.m., eastbound traffic was backed up solidly from Oak Grove to Wiget Lane. 

First published on January 3, 2023 / 2:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.