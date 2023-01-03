Emergency water main repair blocks lanes of Ygnacio Valley Road in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK -- Eastbound lanes of a major roadway through Walnut Creek were blocked Tuesday afternoon because of an emergency water main repair, authorities said.

Walnut Creek police urged drivers to avoid eastbound Ygnacio Valley Road east of Oak Grove Road because of the repair work. Two out of the three lanes were expected to remain closed until midnight.

Drivers were asked to use alternate routes or expect delays. As of 2:50 p.m., eastbound traffic was backed up solidly from Oak Grove to Wiget Lane.