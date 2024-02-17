Emergency warming shelters activated in Santa Cruz, Watsonville

SANTA CRUZ -- Santa Cruz County has activated emergency warming shelters ahead of the flood watch and high wind advisory for Sunday through Tuesday.

The temporary protective severe weather shelters will open at three locations: the Santa Cruz Veterans Hall on 846 Front Street, Depot Park at 119 Center Street in Santa Cruz and Watsonville Veterans Hall on 215 East Beach Street in Watsonville.

The shelter system is the result of a joint effort involving the County of Santa Cruz, the City of Santa Cruz and the City of Watsonville.

Veterans Memorial Building in Watsonville. Google Street View

Depot Park and Watsonville Veterans Hall will operate as 24-hour shelters, starting at 12 noon on Sunday, Feb. 18, and be open until noon on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Shelter at the Santa Cruz Veterans Hall will operate as an overnight shelter from 8 p.m.-8 a.m. on Feb. 18 and 19, and from 10 p.m.-7 a.m. on Feb. 20. Reassessment for continuing shelter operations will take place on Tuesday.

Beds will be offered based on a first-come, first-served basis, with priority given to those with disabilities and experiencing notable health or safety risks while sleeping outdoors.

Cots, blankets and ready-to-eat meals will be provided. Food will be available after intake and bed allocations have been finalized. Pets will only be allowed if they are leashed and kept under voice control. No aggressive animals will be permitted inside.

Personal belongings must fit into small storage spaces located near assigned beds.

Lineup for shelter services starts one hour before the shelters open. Space is limited.