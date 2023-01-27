Update: Emergency track work shuts down BART's transbay transit

OAKLAND -- Crews were conducting emergency repairs to underground tracks in Oakland, shutting down BART traffic between San Francisco and Oakland.

On voice mail, BART spokesman Jim Allison said there would be a major disruption in service for an undetermined amount of time.

Crews were working on damage tracks "underground in Oakland" shutting down service to the West

Oakland station and the Transbay Tube.

"The incident began in the overnight maintenance hours before we began service," he said. "Recently, we shut down the track way in downtown Oakland -- the Oakland 'Y' -- so we could get special equipment on the track. A 10-20 foot section of the third rail and associated equipment that was damaged by a maintenance vehicle."

There was no ETA as to when the repairs would be completed.

"All lines are currently turning back at various stations in Oakland," transit officials tweeted. "We have some tracks that are not damaged that we can use but at this very moment we need them for maintenance equipment."

"Seek alternate routes of transportation across the Bay," Allison advised the thousands of morning commuters who use the system to get to their jobs in San Francisco.

Meanwhile, transit officials warned on social media -- "There is currently no Transbay service. AC Transit is providing bus service to San Francisco on bus NL from 19th St and Broadway."