Emergency pothole repair on Interstate Highway 680 in Fremont closes northbound lanes

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

A pothole that opened up on Interstate 680 in Fremont Wednesday morning has closed northbound lanes as Caltrans crews make emergency repairs, according to authorities.

The Dublin CHP office initially reported the large pothole in the right lane of northbound I-680 north of Via San Gabriel in Fremont at around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, posting about the issue on social media. The repairs on the pothole initially required the closure of the right and center lanes as well as the nearby on-ramp. 

A short time later, the left lanes reopened, but the center and right lanes and on-ramp remained closed. Later Wednesday morning, CHP said that the repairs would require the center lane to stay closed until 1 a.m. Thursday.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. 

