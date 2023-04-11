Eliyanah Crisostomo shooting: I-880 lanes in closed in Fremont in search of evidence

FREMONT – Authorities have closed all lanes of southbound Interstate 880 in Fremont Tuesday morning, searching for evidence in connection with a deadly shooting that killed 5-year-old Eliyanah Crisostomo.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., the southbound direction of the freeway was closed between Auto Mall Parkway and South Fremont Boulevard. The California Highway Patrol told KPIX that the closure is part of the investigation of a deadly freeway shooting on Saturday evening.

Crisostomo died in the shooting. According to a family friend, the girl was traveling with her family to a birthday party at the time.

"Eliyanah was a fun-loving little girl who loved life, had a giving heart, close with her three siblings, especially her brother who were 11 months apart," wrote Jeff McGrew. "Both were so excited for Easter before the family was torn to pieces by this tragic event. Eliyanah would have been 6 on the 21st of April."

UPDATE: Family friend's heartbreaking details of little Eliyanah Crisostomo's tragic death

"Any death is a tragedy, especially when you're looking at a death of a child this close to a holiday, this close to a birthday. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this little girl," said CHP Lieutenant Shawna Pacheco said Monday. "One of our CHP officer was on an unrelated traffic stop and was approached by the victim's family saying their daughter had been shot."

The CHP has not yet released a description of the suspect vehicle or the shooter in the case.