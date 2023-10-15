11-year-old girl in Richmond missing for more than a week

RICHMOND -- Richmond police are looking for a child who's been missing for more than a week.

Empress Watson, 11, went missing in Richmond on Oct. 7 Richmond Police via Bay City News

Empress Watson, 11, was last seen in Richmond on Oct. 7.

Empress is a Black female juvenile, approximately 5'1" and 100 lbs. She has short black hair that is braided. She was last seen wearing blue jeans with dark blue dots, a blue T-shirt and white Nike Airforce 1s.

Police ask anyone who has seen or has information about Empress to call Richmond police dispatch at (510) 233-1214.