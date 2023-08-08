Elementary school administrator accused in fatal Stockton DUI crash appears in court

STOCKTON -- A vice principal of an elementary school in Stockton made his first court appearance Tuesday after allegedly driving under the influence and killing a man.

The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner identified the man killed as Roman Reyes Hernandez of Mexico.

Hollis Blake, 54, an administrator at George Komure Elementary School, was wearing an orange jumpsuit during his court hearing where he was represented by attorney Johnny Griffin. Several supporters of Blake were also present.

Suspected Stockton DUI driver Hollis Blake appears in court for the first time on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Victoria Franco/Bay City News

The charges filed against Blake by the District Attorney were not read in court and Blake did not enter a plea.

According to court documents, Blake was charged with alleged gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, as well as two other DUI charges.

California Highway Patrol said officers responded on Saturday just before midnight to Interstate Highway 5 near March Lane regarding a vehicle crash.

CHP said a person driving a Dodge allegedly struck an SUV pushing it into the center divider.

Reyes Hernandez, an occupant of the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said. Multiple other passengers of the same vehicle were taken to a hospital and were expected to live.

CHP officers identified the driver of the Dodge as Blake and arrested him.

Blake was told by a judge that his bail, which was set at $1.25 million, would remain in place until his next court hearing set for Aug. 16.

Officials with the Manteca Unified School District said in a statement this week that Blake was placed on administrative leave, prohibited from entering any district property and is not allowed to have contact with staff, students, or among other faculty.

"Our sympathy and condolences are with the families of those impacted by this terrible incident," district officials said in the statement.