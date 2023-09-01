Electric VTA bus catches fire at San Jose yard; 2 mechanics injured

Electric vehicle battery fires making firefighters adapt, learn while on the job

SAN JOSE – Two Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) mechanics were sent to the hospital Friday after an electric transit bus caught fire at a maintenance yard in San Jose Friday afternoon.

According to VTA officials, the bus was at the agency's Cerone bus yard on Zanker Road for repairs when the bus caught fire. There were no passengers on board.

#SJFD crews extinguished a vehicle fire at a bus yard on Zanker Rd. The electric VTA bus was out of service and vacant. No injuries and no structure damage. pic.twitter.com/TNmy2D6pmi — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) September 1, 2023

Officials said mechanics tried to put the fire out, but were forced to push the bus out of the building after the attempts failed. Nearby employees were evacuated before emergency responders put out the flames.

Two mechanics who tried to put the fire out suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The bus was damaged beyond repair, officials said.

According to the VTA, the bus was among 10 battery electric Proterra buses in the agency's fleet. In response, the remaining electric buses were taken out of service pending an investigation of the fire.

VTA officials said Friday afternoon that employees at the bus yard have since returned to their work stations.

Proterra, a Burlingame-based company, announced it was seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month. The company said at the time that it intends to maintain normal operations.