Electric fleet set to move Caltrain into a greener future

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Caltrain station was expectedly quiet on Sunday as regular riders seemed to get the memo that weekend service between the city and San Jose was suspended to allow final tests of Caltrain's new electric fleet.

"This is the first test of eight electric trains running simultaneously," said Dan Lieberman, Caltrain spokesperson. "We need to make sure that the power flow to the trains is working properly and everything else is in good working order."

Caltrain is nearing the finish line of the electrification project that it first broke ground on in 2017.

"There is a light at the end of the tunnel. We are just three months away from launching our new electrified service," Lieberman said. "This is really modernizing the system and bringing in these gorgeous new trains that are cleaner, greener -- that are going to move more people faster."

The first of its kind project in North America involves transitioning diesel trains and related infrastructure to an electrified system.

Lieberman says the new system will significantly reduce emissions, improve air quality and will relieve some traffic congestion.

"Once we electrify, it'll be the equivalent of taking 55,000 cars off the road every year," he said. "We do love the F40's, they've done their job for a good long time but it's time to step into the future and give Silicon Valley the transit system they really deserve."

The project is on schedule with a target launch date of Sept. 21, according to Lieberman.