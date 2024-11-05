Voting center in Oakland Hills closed on Election Day due to Red Flag Warning

Election Day 2024 U.S. polls close times Here's when Election Day 2024 polls close across the U.S. 05:23

A polling place in the Oakland hills was closed on Tuesday morning due to a Red Flag Warning issued for the Bay Area, according to the Alameda County Registrar of Voters.

The Joaquin Miller Center Vote Center #73 was closed and residents were instead directed to vote at a nearby site, Montera Middle School Vote Center #72 at 5555 Ascot Drive in Oakland.

The nearest 24-hour ballot drop box for the area is at Woodminster Market, 5000 Woodminster Lane in Oakland.

Strong winds and dry conditions prompted a Red Flag Warning for the Bay Area for the next two days, according to the National Weather Service.

Critical fire weather conditions are expected from 11 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday morning for interior parts of the region as well as San Francisco, and along the Peninsula and bay shorelines.