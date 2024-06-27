Election anxiety stirred at Bay Area debate watch parties

OAKLAND -- East Bay residents packed a coffeehouse in Oakland to watch the two candidates square off in the presidential debate Thursday night. Many said it was a tough debate to get through and they left with concerns about Pres. Biden's bid for a second term.

Andrew Sigal was one of many who crowded the Awaken Cafe in downtown Oakland for the debate watch party. Unlike others, he left shortly after the first commercial break.

"I'm devastated," Sigal said. "I really feel that President Biden is not performing, not demonstrating that he's the smart, competent person that I believe he is."

Sigal worries Pres. Biden's performance might sway the undecided voters to either not show up on Election Day or cast their ballots for Mr. Trump.

"I think it's devastating to the campaign," Sigal said. "I don't know how the campaign is going to recover from the way he has comported himself this evening."

Strictly based on performance, Trump supporters felt this is the debate the former president needed.

"Trump definitely dominated the conversation in every way and just seemed extremely geriatric on the other side of things," William, a Trump supporter said.

Biden supporters say that, even with the president often losing his train of thought and his frequent verbal flubs, the debate won't change the way they vote.

"I don't think this is what our country deserves but I would definitely vote for Biden because he's tried his best to do what's right for the country and Trump is Trump and was full of lies," said Heather McMillan from Oakland.

"This election is a choice between 'you need to get somewhere and a couple of vehicles pull up,'" said Cortt Dunlap, owner of Awaken Cafe. "One's a Model T and the other is the electric chair and I think the choice is clear. He might not be as sharp as he once was but I believe he believes in democracy."

Mr. Biden's performance sounded the alarm for many Democrats who are concerned with the president's age and ability to serve another term.

"I think the Democrats are going to have an interesting conversation coming up on the convention to decide is there a way back from this evening for President Biden or do they need a different candidate," Sigal said.





TUNING OUT

Many Bay Area residents seemed fed up with the division and chose not to watch the debate. Ruth Keiser, a resident of the South Bay, was one of them.

"It's my birthday and I refuse to watch that on my birthday," Keiser said. When asked about the possibility of a third option, she shook her head. "Not at this stage. If we had another choice a year and a half ago or a year ago but not now."

Bob Bellicity also opted out of watching the debate. "I think it's just going to be kind of a sideshow. I really don't wanna hear what the candidates have to say and I do wish we had a third candidate to choose from. It's unfortunate that we don't but it's kind of where we are at in politics in this country, sadly!"

Sherry McNamara, from Los Gatos, echoed these frustrations.

"I'm too concerned about how chaotic this scene would be and both candidates will look terrible. They already appeared terrible in many different ways so I don't wanna watch it. I'll read about it afterward," she said.