Elderly woman drowns in her home's swimming pool in Burlingame

By Carlos Castaneda

/ CBS San Francisco

A woman drowned in her home's swimming pool in Burlingame on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened on the 1700 Block of Hunt Drive. Burlingame police said calls came in at 12:30 p.m. reporting an elderly woman who fell into a swimming pool and couldn't swim. 

The woman had drowned by the time police arrived. She was a resident of the home and her husband was home at the time of the incident, Burlingame police said.

No other information was immediately available.

First published on January 30, 2024 / 3:51 PM PST

