Elderly woman dies following crash on Highway 101 in Petaluma

A 90-year-old woman was killed when her car collided with the rear end of another vehicle on U.S. Highway 101 in Petaluma on Monday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol officers and Petaluma Fire personnel responded around 4:42 p.m. to the area of northbound Highway 101, south of East Washington Street, on a report of a major collision.

CHP investigators determined that a Honda CR-V being driven by a woman from Cotati was traveling north on 101 behind a Range Rover. The Range Rover was traveling only a few miles per hour due to stop-and-go traffic, and the Honda was traveling at an unsafe speed for traffic conditions and rammed into the back of the Range Rover.

The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital with major injuries and later succumbed to them and died, CHP said.

The driver of the Range Rover, a 48-year-old man from Petaluma, was taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries, according to CHP.

The identity of the woman is being withheld pending notification of her family.

