Elderly San Francisco woman found guilty of beating up boyfriend multiple times

A 69-year-old San Francisco woman is facing up to one year in county jail after she was found guilty this week of beating up her elderly boyfriend multiple times, according to prosecutors.

A jury convicted Carole Selig in two cases of one count of domestic violence and one count of elder abuse, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said in a statement Wednesday.

Prosecutors said testimony and other evidence presented at court revealed Selig was in a dating relationship with the 68-year-old victim for 10 years. On Feb. 25, 2022, the victim said that Selig was drunk and threw a bottle of vodka at him, grabbed his hair, and tried to bite him in their home in Russian Hill.

On June 26, 2022, Selig became angry when her boyfriend asked her if she had been drinking. She slapped and punched the victim all over his face and upper body around 20 to 30 times, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 17, prosecutors said.

Those who may be experiencing domestic violence are urged to call either the 24-Hour Adult Crisis Line at (877) 503-1850 or the 24-Hour Teen Crisis Line at (877) 923-0700 or text the 24-Hour Text Crisis Line at (415) 200-3575. In an emergency, call 911.