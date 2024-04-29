Watch CBS News
Elderly man dies of injuries from February vehicle crash in San Jose

A 73-year-old Saratoga man has died from injuries suffered in a collision earlier this year in West San Jose, authorities said Monday.

The man was driving an Infinity sedan, heading north on Saratoga Avenue, when his car rear-ended a Lexus SUV stopped in traffic near Moorpark Avenue about 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 23, authorities said.

He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and stabilized but died on April 22.

The Santa Clara County medical examiner identified him as Robert F. Hughes III of Saratoga and determined that injuries suffered in the crash contributed to his death.

The driver and passenger of the Lexus SUV remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

Hughes' death is San Jose's 14th fatal collision this year. 

