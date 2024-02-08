Elderly man airlifted off cruise ship off Monterey coast following medical emergency
A man was airlifted from a cruise ship near the coast of Monterey earlier this week, the U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday.
The 76-year-old man was on a Crown Princess vessel about 74 miles southwest of Monterey Bay when he had some sort of a medical emergency on Tuesday, the Coast Guard said.
An Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter arrived and the crew hoisted the man and took him to emergency medical personnel at the Monterey Airport.
From there he was taken to a hospital in Salinas, where he was last reported to be in stable condition, the Coast Guard said.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.