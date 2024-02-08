Watch CBS News
Elderly man airlifted off cruise ship off Monterey coast following medical emergency

A man was airlifted from a cruise ship near the coast of Monterey earlier this week, the U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday.

The 76-year-old man was on a Crown Princess vessel about 74 miles southwest of Monterey Bay when he had some sort of a medical emergency on Tuesday, the Coast Guard said.

An Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter arrived and the crew hoisted the man and took him to emergency medical personnel at the Monterey Airport. 

From there he was taken to a hospital in Salinas, where he was last reported to be in stable condition, the Coast Guard said.  

