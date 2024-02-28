Elderly driver plows into bicyclists along Highway 9 in Santa Cruz Mountains

An 85-year-old woman driving on state Highway 9 in Santa Cruz County near Felton on Tuesday evening veered off the road and collided with four bicyclists, seriously injuring at least two of them, the California Highway Patrol said.

At about 6:21 p.m., CHP officers responded to a crash on Highway 9 south of Glengarry Road.

The elderly woman from Boulder Creek was driving a Kia Forte northbound as four bicyclists were traveling southbound on the eastern dirt shoulder, north of the Kia's location.

According to the CHP, the Kia veered off the roadway and collided with the bicyclists, then traveled in an easterly direction and crashed into a tree, where it came to rest.

The Kia driver sustained minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital, but two of the bicyclists suffered major injuries and were transported by air ambulance to a nearby hospital. The other two bicyclists also suffered injuries and were transported by ambulance to nearby hospitals.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and at this time, alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash, the CHP said.