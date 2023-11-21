Drones, dogs used to seek elderly, at-risk woman missing in Sonoma County

The Sonoma Sheriff's Office is releasing more information about an at-risk woman who was reported missing Sunday.

According to law enforcement, though Johanna Lynch was reported missing on Sunday, she was last seen on Nov. 13.

The search for Lynch has now stepped up, the sheriff's office said, with mutual aid with other agencies, drones, a search and rescue team, volunteer firefighters from Fort Ross, search dogs, and a plane with infrared technology.

Johanna Lynch Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

Lynch, 87, has early-onset dementia and was last seen in the 1400 block of Big Barn Road in Cazadero, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

People are being asked to check their properties in the area, such as outbuildings, and also to check security cameras, such as game cams or home surveillance.

Lynch is white, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. She should be on foot.

Anyone who sees or thinks they see Lynch should call the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office dispatch immediately at (707) 565-2121.