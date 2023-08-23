Suspects sought after 3 people wounded in weekend El Cerrito shooting

EL CERRITO – Three people in a vehicle were shot Sunday after being chased by unknown suspects over multiple blocks through Richmond and into El Cerrito, police said Tuesday.

Around 10:19 p.m., officers from El Cerrito and Richmond responded to a report of shootings.

According to police, the suspects began chasing the victims in Richmond near the intersection of MacDonald Avenue and 1st Street. As the victims fled eastbound in their vehicle on MacDonald, the suspects shot at them over the course of 50 city blocks. The victims were struck with bullets several times.

When the victims entered El Cerrito, their vehicle collided with a parked car near Macdonald and Mono avenues. Police said the suspects fired at least 12 rounds at the victims in their disabled car before fleeing.

All three victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects. They are asking residents in the neighborhood of Macdonald and Mono avenues to review video surveillance for images of the suspected vehicle fleeing the area, which is described as a black, four-door crossover sedan.

Anyone who may be able to help with this case is encouraged to contact the El Cerrito Police investigations unit at investigations@ci.el-cerrito.ca.us or call dispatch at (510) 237-3233.