El Cerrito resident celebrates 106th birthday

EL CERRITO -- A remarkable milestone was celebrated in the East Bay Friday afternoon as El Cerrito resident Theresa Parella marked her 106th birthday.

Members of her teaching sorority gathered Friday in San Pablo to celebrate, including another member who was turning 100. At 106, Theresa has kept remarkably active between volunteering, working with her church and painting.

"I started painting in 1980," explained Parella. "I retired in '77."

Parella took up porcelain painting after she retired, which makes for 42 years of practice today.

"This is something I painted for my doctor," she said of one painted plate.

Her work, in various forms, can be seen all over her home.

"This was one that I did in one of my first classes," she said, pointing to a framed porcelain tile.

It's the same home she was born and raised in back in 1916.

"My parents were immigrants from Italy," she said, referencing their photo on the wall. "I taught for 38 years. "Three years in the one room school."

That was a one room schoolhouse in the middle of a cow pasture near Tomales Bay. The other 35 years were at Fairmont Elementary School, where the library is named in her honor. And she still has handfuls of students that keep in touch, some have even taken art classes with her.

"Well, it's just very satisfying to know that I made a difference in their lives," Parella said. "And there are quite a number of them I think."

It's not just painting occupying Theresa's time. She does a lot of reading too, and wanted to share two of her recent favorites.

"'The Light You Cannot See' and 'The Invention of Wings,'" Parella recommended.

To still be doing all of this, she says she considers herself extremely fortunate.

"Well, God has been good," she said. "And I've had wonderful caregivers."

"It's very nice working here with Theresa," said her caregiver Mel Mendoza. "She's crazy, but sometimes

hardheaded."

"She does far, far more than her job description," Parella added. "Much more."

Theresa is frequently asked if there is any secret to her enduring energy, but says it's very simple.

"All I can say is keep busy," she answered. "Keep the faith."