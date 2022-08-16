Update: Fire crews stop Eden Fire progress after homes in Dublin threatened

DUBLIN -- A vegetation fire burned next to Interstate Highway 580 east of Castro Valley and was approaching homes on the western edge of Dublin Monday before firefighters stopped forward progress.

The Eden Fire burned at least 10 acres east of Eden Canyon Road along the westbound lanes of I-580. The California Highway Patrol said it was started by a car fire at around 4:20 p.m.

The Alameda County Fire Department said by 5 p.m. the fire reached two alarms.

Earlier, the City of Dublin issued an alert saying people living in the Schaefer Ranch Road neighborhood should be prepared to evacuate if forward progress continued.

Some structures are reported to be threatened off of Schaeffer Ranch Road #EdenFire is now at 10 acres @AlamedaCoFire @CALFIRECZU pic.twitter.com/E3xGYV2RtE — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 16, 2022

The Shannon Community Center at San Ramon Road and Shannon Ave. in Dublin was being operated as an evacuation/reunification center for people evacuated from the Schaefer Ranch neighborhood.