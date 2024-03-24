Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Ebony Alert issued for missing East Palo Alto girl last seen in February

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now Evening Edition 3-24-24
PIX Now Evening Edition 3-24-24 12:00

EAST PALO ALTO -- The California Highway Patrol has issued an Ebony Alert for a missing East Palo Alto teenager who they believe can be in several areas of the state.

A'niya Maxey, 16, was last seen on Feb. 24 at about 10 p.m. at Verbena Drive and Gardenia Way in East Palo Alto.

A'niya Maxey
A'niya Maxey, 16, was last seen in Palo Alto on Feb. 24, 2024. CHP via BCN

She is Black, 5 feet 1 inches tall, 110 pounds, with black hair and and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black top and black pants.

Authorities are looking for her in Alameda, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Anyone who sees Maxey should call 9-1-1 immediately.

First published on March 24, 2024 / 8:40 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.