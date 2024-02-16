Ebony Alert issued for Mizan Dadres-Oman, missing 16-year-old girl in San Francisco

An Ebony Alert has gone out for a missing 16-year-old girl, California Highway Patrol said Friday.

Mizan Dadres-Oman was last seen on Wednesday at about 4:30 p.m. in San Francisco in the area of Foerster Street and Teresita Boulevard.

Mizan Dadres-Oman San Francisco Police Department

Dadres-Oman is Black, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, salmon-colored shirt and maroon sweatpants.

The Ebony Alert went out to San Francisco, Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

Anyone who sees Dadres-Oman should call 911 immediately.