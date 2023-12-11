Watch CBS News
East Bay Municipal Utilities District project to generate power via drinking water delivery system

CBS/Bay City News Service

The East Bay Municipal Utilities District is installing a device designed to generate electricity by using the movement of water through its drinking water delivery system.

The installation of the "in-conduit hydroelectricity" system will generate 130,000 kilowatt hours of emissions-fee power per year, according to EBMUD officials.

A typical home uses about 11,000 kilowatt hours per year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The new system is designed by InPipe Energy, a California-based clean energy company.

"EBMUD is always looking for innovative opportunities to meet our goal to become a carbon-neutral enterprise and contribute to fighting climate change," said EBMUD Board Member Marguerite Young.

The InPipe system is part of a pilot program that will be evaluated at some point to see if it should be continued or expanded.

December 11, 2023

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

