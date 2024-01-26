EBMUD signs agreement to fund pipeline between Alameda and Oakland

ALAMEDA -- Officials gathered Friday to commemorate the signing of a project agreement that will provide $3.2 million in federal funding for a water pipeline between the cities of Oakland and Alameda.

The East Bayshore Recycled Water Project entails the repurposing of a 16-inch recycled water pipeline that will provide 0.46 million gallons daily for irrigation and industrial services.

In a ceremony held at Alameda's Bohol Circle Immigrant Park, speakers from the East Bay Municipal Utility District, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the cities of Alameda and Oakland stressed the importance of expanding recycled water programs.

"This project provides a phenomenal opportunity for local and federal government to provide a creative solution that supports sustainable water supplies in California," said EBMUD board president Lesa McIntosh. "As climate change disrupts historic weather patterns, we must use every drop of the natural water cycle. Recycled water lets us use this natural resource three times: first as natural rainfall, second when we drink the water we've captured, and third as recycled water for our landscapes and industries."

Deputy Commander Maj. Shantel Glass of the Army Corps of Engineers San Francisco District recognized U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, for spearheading efforts in Washington, D.C. to secure federal funds appropriated through the Army Corps' Environmental Infrastructure Assistance Program.

Though she was not present at the signing ceremony, Lee said in a statement that she was proud to have secured the funds to help enhance the East Bayshore Recycled Water Project.

"In the face of aging infrastructure and the climate crisis worsening water access, this type of federal investment and project will help ensure a more sustainable future by expanding access to recycled water and producing high paying jobs in our community," said Lee.

Last year, EBMUD completed the Oakland Inner Harbor Pipeline Crossing project, which installed 3,000 feet of earthquake-resistant pipeline below the open estuary floor in areas susceptible to liquefaction during seismic activity.

Crews work on the Oakland-Alameda Estuary Crossing Pipeline for the East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) in Oakland April 25, 2023. The completed project will provide up to 500,000 gallons per day to meet demands. EBMUD

The city of Alameda, an island just outside Oakland, relies on piped-in water, and the Oakland Inner Harbor Pipeline Crossing that was completed in April 2023 now provides drinking water to the city's residents through that modernized pipeline. The East Bayshore project -- for which federal funding was just secured -- will now update the 1940s-era estuary pipeline Alameda once relied on for drinking water and instead use it to transport recycled water.

"The recycled water traveling through this recycled pipeline will help reduce pollution in San Francisco Bay, ensure greater drought and climate resiliency, reduce the use of drinking water for irrigation and industrial uses, and improve our emergency preparedness," Alameda Mayor Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft said.

In addition to water reliability and emergency preparedness, EBMUD says the project's benefits also include the creation of 80 construction jobs once fully funded. The project's total estimated cost is $10.5 million, of which just over $4 million has been secured -- the recent $3.2 million from the federal government plus about $1 million of EBMUD's own revenue allocated for the design and planning phase.

To cover the difference, EBMUD spokesperson Nelsy Rodriguez said that the agency will seek additional federal funds and also hopes to secure support from regional partners as this is a regional project.

Oakland Deputy Mayor Kimberly Mayfield and EBMUD director Doug Linney also spoke during Friday's ceremonial signing event before McIntosh and Glass signed the project agreement.

"This is an exciting moment for the residents and businesses in the city of Alameda," said Linney. "This new access to recycled water puts Alameda in a position to lead the fight against climate change by reducing its water consumption footprint, on top of receiving a new potable water pipeline last year to ensure reliable service in the future. I'd say it's a great day to live on this island by the bay."