Easygoing East Bay World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

ALAMO -- Memorial Day is a time to honor those who died for their country and, on the day before Memorial Day, there was a celebration for a veteran who survived America's largest war who has advice for the country he loves.

On Sunday, American flags outside Round Hill Country Club in Alamo were on display in honor of those who are no longer living. Inside, Alfred "Alfee" Gross was celebrating his 100th birthday.

"You know, it feels no different than when I was 98 or 99," he said with a laugh. "I don't feel a day over 99 or 98 either!"

Alfred "Alfee" Gross, a veteran of World War II, celebrated his 100th birthday in Alamo on Sunday. KPIX

Gross is one of a dwindling number of living veterans who served in World War II. He enlisted in the Navy after Pearl Harbor and eventually became skipper of a small convoy escort ship, the USS PCE 842, hunting German U-Boats in the Atlantic and Japanese submarines in the Pacific. Finally, as the war was winding down, he helped evacuate Australian prisoners of war from the island of Borneo.

"I said, 'where are the Americans?' They said the Japanese wouldn't let them live. They worked them to death and that was it," Gross said. "To me, that was the best thing I ever did in the war. I felt like I accomplished something, you know?"

Later he enjoyed a 68-year marriage to the love of his life (and bridge partner) Mary Lou, until her death in 2014. It's clear that Gross has gone through some tough times but, in all of his pictures, he always seems to be the guy with the biggest smile on his face.

"You know, I've always had a very happy disposition. I always smile," he said. "People ask me, how are you? I always say 'no complaints' even if I have complaints because I know they really don't care! But that's my outlook. I'm known around where I live as 'No Complaint Alfee.'"

He said life aboard ship taught him the importance of getting along with people. He remembered advice not to let arguments over politics or religion ruin morale and that's why he's concerned about the political division in the nation today.

"People don't know how great this country is unless you've fought for it and you know that people died for it," Alfee said. "You have to get along to keep surviving but somebody will come forward. You'll see. And this country -- we'll make it. This country's too good not to make it."

Gross has done a lot in his life including raising millions of dollars for the City of Hope. He was a ranked tennis player into his 80s and still plays a mean game of bridge five days a week.

As his 5-year-old great grandson Blake led those in attendance singing Happy Birthday, four generations of family and friends toasted Gross on reaching the century mark. Upon reflection, he attributed his long, happy life to good genes, a good family, a lot of luck and not a single complaint.