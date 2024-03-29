Bay Area animal rescues urge parents to avoid adopting Easter bunnies for their kids

As Easter arrives, Bay Area parents are being urged to avoid buying real bunnies for their kids. It's the time of year when rabbits show up in shelters, after families realize they are unable to care for them.

Just days before Easter, Ben Vandivier, a father of two, found himself in a hare-raising predicament.

"You tell your kids that you're going to look at a house full of bunny rabbits and it kind of dominates the discussion for the day," he said.

About a year ago, nine-year-old Delphine and five-year-old Adrian were visiting relatives who happened to have a pet rabbit. Since then, it's all they could talk about.

"We have smaller kids and they're interested in little cuddly, fluffy things," he said.

Which is why Vandivier decided to take a leap of faith, and headed to the SaveaBunny rabbit rescue in Mill Valley for a little bunny bonding.

SaveaBunny founder Marcy Berman said a lot of parents get their kids bunnies for Easter. But don't let all that fluff fool you, she said, raising a rabbit is serious business.

According to PETA, about 80% of rabbits bought for Easter will die or be abandoned within the first year.

"These rabbits aren't wild and so when you set a bunny free you're really just feeding the wildlife," Berman said.

It's why rescues gets full about two weeks after Easter, just as the novelty of having a bunny wears off.

"It's been a super crisis in the Bay Area and it's probably only going to get worse," Berman said.

To try and combat the problem SaveaBunny now offers a "Foster to Adopt" program, essentially giving people a trial run for bunny parenthood.

"They aren't shamed for bringing their rabbit back," Berman added.

At the end of the day, Delphine and Adrian fall in love with Ivette, a mini lop rabbit with floppy ears.

But they weren't able be take her home, at least not just yet. All applicants must come back for a second visit before fostering or adopting, to make sure they're the right fit.

As for Delphine and Adrian, they were jumping for joy, now that they've found some bunny to love.

"They're very cute and snuggly and very fluffy," Delphine said, before adding, "and you don't have to take them on long walks."

All the bunnies in the story are up for adoption. If you'd like more information you can go to https://saveabunny.org.