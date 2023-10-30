Eastbound lanes on Dumbarton Bridge to close 5 nights for repaving

MENLO PARK – The eastbound direction of the Dumbarton Bridge will be closed five nights starting Monday for repaving work.

The closures will take place Monday through Friday, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to Caltrans. The westbound direction of the bridge, also known as State Route 84, will remain open.

Eastbound Dumbarton Bridge CLOSED five nights Oct. 30 - Nov. 3 from 7 pm-5 am to repave roadway from E end of bridge to toll plaza for smoother ride for motorists.

Take San Mateo Bridge to E Bay from SF & San Mateo.

Take Calaveras Blvd to Milpitas or Fremont from S Bay. pic.twitter.com/sDpR37cu38 — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) October 29, 2023

The bridge spans the bay between Menlo Park and Fremont, connecting San Mateo and Alameda counties.

During the closures, motorists headed to the East Bay from San Francisco and San Mateo can take the San Mateo Bridge from San Mateo to Hayward.

Motorists headed to Milpitas or Fremont from the South Bay can take Calaveras Boulevard (State Route 237).

During the closure, crews will work to repave the roadway from the east end of the bridge to the toll plaza, according to Caltrans.