Pedestrian struck by driver in East San Jose dies from injuries, 4th traffic fatality of the year

SAN JOSE – A man who was struck by a hit-and-run driver in East San Jose earlier this month has died in the city's 4th traffic fatality of the year, police said Tuesday.

On Jan. 11, shortly before 6:45 a.m., officers were called to the area of Quimby Road and South White Road following a collision. According to the preliminary investigation, the man was running in and out of traffic outside a marked crosswalk when he was struck by the driver, who was traveling westbound on Quimby Road.

Police said the driver fled the scene before officers arrived.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. He was later stabilized but succumbed to his injuries and died on Jan. 27.

Police said the victim's name will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office pending confirmation and notifying next of kin.

The man was the third pedestrian to die on San Jose streets this year.

A description of the driver or the suspect vehicle was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Detective Dellicarpini of the SJPD Traffic Investigations Unit by email or by calling 408-277-4654.