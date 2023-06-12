Pedestrian fatally struck by driver near hospital in East San Jose

SAN JOSE – A man was fatally struck by a driver near a hospital in East San Jose Monday morning.

San Jose Police said the collision took place in the area of McKee Road and Jackson Avenue, near Regional Medical Center, shortly after 8 a.m. The pedestrian, only identified as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Additional information about the collision was not immediately available.

As of about 9 a.m., police said westbound McKee Road between Capitol Avenue and Jackson Avenue is being shut down as officers investigate.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.