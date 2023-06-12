Watch CBS News
Crime

Pedestrian fatally struck by driver near hospital in East San Jose

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now 6 am 6/12/23
PIX Now 6 am 6/12/23 08:48

SAN JOSE – A man was fatally struck by a driver near a hospital in East San Jose Monday morning.

San Jose Police said the collision took place in the area of McKee Road and Jackson Avenue, near Regional Medical Center, shortly after 8 a.m. The pedestrian, only identified as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Additional information about the collision was not immediately available.

As of about 9 a.m., police said westbound McKee Road between Capitol Avenue and Jackson Avenue is being shut down as officers investigate.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.

First published on June 12, 2023 / 9:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.