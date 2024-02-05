Man arrested in New Year's weekend homicide in East San Jose

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose announced an arrest Monday in connection with a fatal shooting that took place over the New Year's holiday weekend.

On the night of December 30, 2023, officers were called to a shooting near Calle de Guadalupe and Plaza de Guadalupe. Police found an adult male suffering a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities did not release the victim's identity.

During the investigation, homicide investigators were able to identify a suspect. On February 1, officers utilized plate readers to locate and follow the suspect to a home in San Jose.

Police said when the suspect attempted to flee the home, officers with the department's MERGE, covert response and canine units were able to apprehend the suspect nearby.

Bonifascio Limon is accused of murder following a fatal shooting in East San Jose on December 30, 2024. San Jose Police Department

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Bonifascio Limon of San Jose, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

According to jail records, Limon is being held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to reach Detective Sergeant Van Den Broeck or Detective Estantino of the department's homicide unit by email or by calling 408-277-5283.