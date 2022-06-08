Dashcam captures East San Jose home invasion, multiple suspects sought

SAN JOSE – Police are seeking multiple suspects connected to two home invasion robberies that took place in East San Jose on the same afternoon last week, one of which was captured on dashcam.

Around 2 p.m. on May 31, officers responded to a home on the 600 block of North Capitol Avenue. According to police, about five to six people entered a home and stole a vehicle from their garage.

About two hours later, the suspects were spotted at a home on the 1000 block of Summerdale Drive, about a mile from where the first incident took place. Police said they used the stolen vehicle from the first robbery and took property from the second home.

During the second incident, police said the victim's wife returned home. A dashcam video recorded from the woman's car showed the suspects inside her garage getting inside the stolen vehicle.

Dashcam footage of a vehicle linked to two home invasions in East San Jose on May 31, 2022. San Jose Police Department

In the video, the woman is heard telling a dispatcher that someone was robbing their home and that her husband was being held at gunpoint and that she had an infant in her car. The video then shows the suspects leaving in the vehicle, which appears to be a silver Toyota RAV4 SUV.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Detective Van Brande of the San Jose Police Department's Robbery Unit by calling 408-277-4166 or by emailing 4542@sanjoseca.gov. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling 408-947-STOP (7867), by visiting svcrimestoppers.org or by using the P3TIPS mobile app.