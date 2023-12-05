3 arrests announced in August gang-related shooting in East San Jose

SAN JOSE – Police announced Tuesday the arrests of three people in connection with a gang-related shooting in East San Jose that wounded a man in August.

According to officers, the shooting took place on the 1500 block of Alum Rock Avenue near Highway 101 on the night of August 24. Police found the suspects and victim had left the scene.

The victim was later found at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, detectives determined the shooting was gang-related and identified three suspects.

On September 26, police arrested 23-year-old Osmin Matadamas and 26-year-old Ivan Quezadas, both of San Jose. The pair were arrested without incident.

The third suspect, identified as 18-year-old Adan Villa-Cruz of San Jose, was arrested on November 29. Police said illegal narcotics and live ammunition were found as authorities served a search warrant at his home.

(L-R) Adan Villa-Cruz, Osmin Matadamas and Ivan Quezadas are suspected in a gang-related shooting that wounded a man in East San Jose on August 24, 2023. San Jose Police Department

All three suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on felony charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, possession of narcotics for sale and illegal possession of ammunition, police said.

Jail records show Matadamas, Quezadas and Villa-Cruz remain in custody and are being held without bail.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Escobedo of the department's Gang Investigation Unit over email or by calling 408-277-3835. Tips can also be given anonymously on the P3TIPS mobile app, the tipline at 408-947-STOP or by visiting siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org.