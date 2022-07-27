Watch CBS News
South Bay News

2-alarm fire burns home in East San Jose

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 09:49

SAN JOSE -- Crews were battling a two-alarm fire at a home in East San Jose Wednesday morning, the fire department said.

Firefighters responded at 11:20 a.m. to the fire at a two-story house on the 2600 block of Glen Doon Court between Tully Road and Quimby Road just east of E. Capitol Expressway.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on July 27, 2022 / 12:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.