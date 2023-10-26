Watch CBS News
Crime

Man fatally shot in East San Jose in city's 29th homicide of the year

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now - Morning Edition 10/26/23
PIX Now - Morning Edition 10/26/23 08:09

SAN JOSE – A man was found fatally shot in East San Jose Wednesday night, in the city's 29th homicide of the year.

San Jose police said that officers were called to the 1600 block of Tully Road on reports of a shooting around 9:15 p.m. Officers found an adult male who suffered at least one gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released pending confirmation and notifying next of kin.

Police said the suspects are not known. The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Varela or Detective Montoya of the department's Homicide Unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283. 

First published on October 26, 2023 / 12:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.