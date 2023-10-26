Man fatally shot in East San Jose in city's 29th homicide of the year

SAN JOSE – A man was found fatally shot in East San Jose Wednesday night, in the city's 29th homicide of the year.

San Jose police said that officers were called to the 1600 block of Tully Road on reports of a shooting around 9:15 p.m. Officers found an adult male who suffered at least one gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released pending confirmation and notifying next of kin.

Police said the suspects are not known. The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Varela or Detective Montoya of the department's Homicide Unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283.