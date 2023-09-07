Underserved kids, families get boost at East San Jose early learning center

SAN JOSE – A new early learning center focused on helping low-income families in East San Jose hopes to not only improve the outcomes of underserved students but their parents as well.

"It's just centered around building the relationship with the parent and helping them see education as a teacher and family, community collaborative role," said Lizbeth Vargas, the head teacher for Early Head Start at Cesar Chavez Early Learning Center. "I have my son here and my daughter was here."

CCELC is a partnership with the Alum Rock School District, Kidango, and SOMOS Mayfair. Each taking on different responsibilities within the Center.

The district runs transitional kindergarten, while Kidango oversees preschool and childcare. SOMOS Mayfair offers a Family Resource Center that can include supplies like diapers or access to legal advice.

Families served by the Center include those with financial hardships and some who have a language barrier, so the campus is bilingual.

"Families can go to school, families can work, that means they provide and support the economy of this community," said Dr. Dianna Ballesteros, the director of early learning for Alum Rock School District. "I am a product of East San Jose, we all grew up here, there are so many people working here that are from East San Jose, and so it is our community."

If students spend four years in college and that can have a lasting impact on their lives, Dr. Ballesteros and others at CCELC say up to five years with them can be just as transformational for the student, their family, and the community.

"Knowing the teachers, it really does bring like a sense of alleviation for the community, knowing that they're in good hands and they're close by," Vargas told KPIX. "I myself was born around this community on this side, my mom who needed the help, she was also part of the program and I know how helpful it was for her."