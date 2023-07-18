Pair arrested after robbery, attack on police officer in East San Jose
SAN JOSE – Two people were arrested on multiple felony charges following a robbery, an attack on a police officer and a pursuit in East San Jose on Monday.
According to San Jose police, officers were called to a store on the 3000 block of Story Road shortly after 5:40 p.m. on reports of a suspect brandishing a firearm at a clerk. The suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived.
Patrol officers in the area were able to locate the suspect vehicle, which was occupied by a man and a woman. Officers attempted a traffic stop near Clayton Road and Harvest Drive, but the suspect did not comply.
Police said the suspect then exited the vehicle and attacked the officer with a box cutter. The officer sustained injuries which were non-life threatening.
The pair left the scene in the vehicle, leading officers on a short pursuit. Police said the chase ended with a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Story Road and Capitol Expressway, which was caused when the driver failed to stop at a red light.
Police said all involved parties in the collision suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Following the collision, the pair were arrested following a short foot pursuit. Police said a search of the vehicle yielded a replica firearm and a box cutter used by the man.
The pair were booked into Santa Clara County Jail. Officers said Tuesday that their identities would be released in the coming days.
