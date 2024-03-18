2 sought after dog found shot in East San Jose; reward offered

SAN JOSE – Two suspects are being sought and a reward is being offered following what San Jose police described as a "heartless" case of animal cruelty after a dog was found shot earlier this year.

"Marley", a young female German Shepherd, was found shot on the morning of Jan. 11 near Ann Darling Drive and McKee Road in East San Jose.

According to officers, Marley sustained a gunshot wound that entered the dog's skull and exited below the jaw line. The dog also suffered an injury to the right paw.

Marley was taken to San Jose Animal Care and Services for emergency care and received what police described as "intensive" medical treatment. As of Monday, the dog is still recovering in foster care.

"Marley", a German Shepherd, was found shot in East San Jose on Jan. 11, 2024. San Jose Police Department

"After an extensive investigation with minimal leads, SJPD is now seeking the public's assistance in bringing justice for Marley," police said Monday.

The investigation determined that Marley's owner was asleep at the time when she awoke to the sound of a gunshot. She then saw Marley run back to her across McKee Road.

Investigators have described one of the suspects as a male in his 20s, thin build, wearing a yellow weather jacket and blue jeans. A description of the second suspect was not available.

"We need the community's assistance in coming forward and providing any information that can help locate the two suspects involved in this heartless shooting of a defenseless dog," police said.

Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers has offered a $1,000 reward in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lindenberg or Detective Martinez of the department's Assaults Unit over email or to call 408-277-4161.