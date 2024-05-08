3 arrested in 2023 East San Jose homicide case

SAN JOSE – Three men from the East Bay have been arrested on suspicion of homicide in connection with a deadly shooting in East San Jose late last year, police announced Wednesday.

According to officers, the victim was found shot on the 1600 block of Tully Road on the night of Oct. 25, 2023. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the victim's identity. The incident was the San Jose's 29th homicide of 2023.

Homicide detectives were able to identify the suspects as 34-year-old Saran Moeun of Oakland, 35-year-old Chhorn Than of Hayward and 35-year-old Vu Hung Le of Brentwood. Arrest warrants and search warrants were also obtained.

On March 26, officers with the department's Covert Response Unit arrested Moeun in Oakland. Than was arrested in Livermore.

Police also searched the suspects' homes and found multiple firearms and ammunition.

Le was arrested by officers in San Jose on May 3. All three suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for homicide.

(L-R) Saran Moeun, Chhorn Than and Vu Hung Le are suspected in a deadly shooting on Tully Road in East San Jose on Oct. 25, 2023. San Jose Police Department

According to jail records, all three are being held without bail. Le is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, while Moeun and Than are expected to appear in court on June 7.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Varela or Detective Montoya of the department's homicide unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283.