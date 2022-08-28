Watch CBS News
East Palo Alto teen arrested for Menlo Park attempted murder

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

MENLO PARK -- A 19-year-old East Palo Alto resident was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Menlo Park last week, police said in a news release. 

According to Menlo Park police, the shooting was reported on Aug. 21 when a victim who police believe was targeted was shot near Oak Grove Avenue and Alma Street. 

First responders provided medical assistance at the scene and the victim was taken to a hospital. 

Sosefo Ahofono,19, was arrested on Aug. 24 after police said he was identified as a suspect. He was booked into San Mateo County Jail on one count of attempted murder.

