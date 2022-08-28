East Palo Alto teen arrested for Menlo Park attempted murder
MENLO PARK -- A 19-year-old East Palo Alto resident was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Menlo Park last week, police said in a news release.
According to Menlo Park police, the shooting was reported on Aug. 21 when a victim who police believe was targeted was shot near Oak Grove Avenue and Alma Street.
First responders provided medical assistance at the scene and the victim was taken to a hospital.
Sosefo Ahofono,19, was arrested on Aug. 24 after police said he was identified as a suspect. He was booked into San Mateo County Jail on one count of attempted murder.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.